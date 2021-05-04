PSG set to be without world-class attacker for Champions League semi-final

Tuesday night plays host to Manchester City and PSG’s second-leg Champions League final.

READ MORE: Arsenal face competition from two Premier League sides in race for key target this summer

Following a vital 2-1 win in France last week, coming into the exciting tie – it’s advantage Citizens.

Looking to replicate their appearance in last season’s Champions League final, PSG, now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, will be desperate to put on an attacking display.

Overturning a 2-1 deficit will not be easy though and if the Parisians are to have any kind of chance against England’s Champions elect, it goes without saying, they’ll need their best players on the pitch.

However, in what looks to be a crushing blow to Pochettino’s pre-match preparations, according to L’Equipe, world-class attacker, Kylian Mbappe is set to be sidelined following an injury.

In Mbappe’s place – striker Mauro Icardi is expected to come in.

Manchester City will view tonight’s early team news as a monumental boost.

Should the Citizens overcome PSG for the second time in as many weeks later tonight, they’ll have successfully reached their first-ever Champions League final.