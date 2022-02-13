Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken an early lead against Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off.

The Midlands side, who, prior to Sunday’s game sat just inside the league’s top half, would have been hopeful they could capitalise on Tottenham Hotspur’s recently spell of poor form.

Having lost 3-2 last time out against Southampton, manager Antontio Conte is facing a challenge to get his Lilywhites firing again.

The Italian’s woes have only been added to after Mexican striker Raul Jimenez latched onto a loose ball inside Hugo Lloris’ area before unleashing a pinpoint looping volley to give his side a six-minute lead.

