Arsenal rival Man United for £60-70m transfer, Gunners chief Edu is a big fan

Arsenal are reportedly potential transfer suitors for Everton forward Richarlison as they look to strengthen up front this summer.

The Brazil international has been an impressive performer at Goodison Park for some time now, despite Everton’s poor form and relegation struggle this season.

CaughtOffside understands that Manchester United are interested in Richarlison as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, with a deal likely to cost between £60-70million.

And now Planet Sport are also naming Richarlison as one of the options Arsenal could look at to strengthen up front this summer, along with other big names like Lautaro Martinez, with the report noting that the club’s technical director Edu is a big admirer of his fellow countryman.

If Everton are relegated, Richarlison will surely be moving on, and he could well be tempted by either Man Utd or Arsenal as a step up in his career.

The 24-year-old has plenty of potential to keep on improving, and his development would surely be aided by having better players around him.

Richarlison could be an ideal long-term replacement for Ronaldo at Old Trafford, while he’d also have an important role replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are currently ahead of United in the race for the top four, so that could end up being crucial when it comes to Richarlison picking his next club.