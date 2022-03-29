Arsenal hold talks with forward’s agent ahead of potential €70million transfer

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the agent of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, according to reports in Italy.

Atletico Madrid are also interested in a possible move for the Argentina international, who could be cleared to leave the San Siro for around €70million this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Arsenal would do well to bring in a talent like Martinez for that kind of price, with the Gunners in desperate need of a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Martinez has shown immense potential in Serie A, and it would be interesting to see if he could take that form with him to the Premier League.

One imagines Atletico might be a tempting option for the 24-year-old as well, however, so Arsenal will have to ensure that they finish in the top four by the end of this season to give themselves the best chance of competing for transfer targets like this.

Martinez is the latest striker to be linked with Arsenal ahead of the summer, with the Daily Express recently also claiming that they had big names like Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David, Darwin Nunez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja on their list of targets in that position.