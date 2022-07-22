Gabby Agbonlahor urges Newcastle to make U-turn on Howe decision

Former striker Gabby Agbonlahor disagrees that Newcastle United should trust Callum Wilson to be their main striker next season.

Dwight Gayle has recently completed his move to Stoke City and with Chris Wood struggling for form since his move from Burnley at the start of the year, recent reports have suggested that should he make a return to full fitness, manager Eddie Howe would be happy to have Wilson as his side’s most recongised striker.

However, Agbonlahor thinks this is a big risk and the Toon would be better off bringing in another hitman.

“I think they should definitely keep him as their number one choice,” the ex-Premier League forward told Football Insider.

“But I still feel it is a big gamble because he’s had his injury problems. Sometimes the injuries he’s been getting have been bad luck, especially with his ankle.

“I think they should bring in another striker, especially if they want to start challenging for the European places.”

Elsewhere, former midfielder Darren Ambrose believes the Geordies’ new cash-rich hierarchy should break the bank this summer and bring Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak to St James’ Park.

