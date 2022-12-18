Exclusive: Chelsea complete major signing, midfielder to stay at Liverpool – Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing

Hey everyone! Thank you as ever for reading my Daily Briefing, enjoy today’s round-up 🙂

Angers

Angers president Said Chabane on Azzedine Ounahi: “We’ve many bids, we’ve been approached by big clubs in Italy, Spain, England, France. Our wish is to complete an agreement now but keep the player until the end of the season.”

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta: “Nketiah is always ready, he knows he has a big opportunity.”

On Reiss Nelson’s injury & plans to bring in a forward in January: “Let’s see what happens. We know what we have to do, and that hasn’t changed the plans.”

Bayer Leverkusen

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not return to Chelsea already in January. “We assumed that Callum would stay, but now we also have the certainty that he will stay until the end of the season. We’re very happy, he’s key player.”

Chelsea

The Christopher Nkunku deal has been in place for a long time, and now I can say everything is complete. A few weeks ago I said ‘here we go soon’, and now it’s 100% sealed and done. He’s had his medical and signed all the documents. Chelsea and Leipzig have agreed and signed everything on the clubs’ side, and he will be a Chelsea player in 2023. Chelsea will pay more than the €60m release clause because they wanted to be fast and move to the front of the queue for this signing. They knew many clubs were prepared to jump into the race for Nkunku and that release clause was a big opportunity on the market. Chelsea never had any doubts about the player, and now we just wait for the official statements, though I can’t currently tell you when they’re going to announce it. Still, to repeat, it’s more than ‘here we go’, everything is now complete.

Denis Zakaria: “I’m still positive on my Chelsea experience, then I’ll see what will happen. I still need to improve some things and show the coach what I can. When I get to play, I have to show that I am good. It hasn’t been enough so far, but I work hard.”

Chelsea could be ready to make a bid for Josko Gvardiol this January in an effort to beat Real Madrid to the RB Leipzig centre-back (Mirror)

Croatia

Luka Modric on his next steps for the future: “Retirement? I want to play the Nations League with Croatia again, and then we’ll see.”

Everton

Everton are now looking into striker options on the market after terminating Salomon Rondon’s contract. Talks will take place in the next days and weeks, they were among four clubs interested in Cunha.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi is expected to sign new long term contract soon.

Liverpool

Arthur Melo’s agent Pastorello: “He’ll stay at Liverpool in January, 100%. It’s an aspect that has never been under discussion. A possible return to Turin is absolutely not the case.”

Liverpool are increasingly confident they’re the favourites to win the race for Jude Bellingham next summer (Mirror)

Manchester City

City Group side Bahia have reached full agreement for the loan signing of Kayky on from Manchester City – here we go. Kayky will travel to Bahia on Monday in order to complete the move, it’s done and sealed.

Napoli

Napoli are preparing documents for Bartosz Bereszinsky deal as new right-back from Sampdoria, then club will be focused on a new contract for Kim Min-Jae. Talks will take place in 2023. Napoli will try to change his current release clause, but Kim won’t be leaving in January.

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain will make their proposal to Lionel Messi in the next weeks. All the people into the club want Leo to stay and continue at least for one more year. Messi will decide in 2023, PSG will push after Inter Miami approaches (but nothing was agreed).

PSV

Ruud van Nistelrooy on Cody Gakpo and his potential transfer in January: “There comes a time when you can’t say no anymore.”

World Cup final

Today’s the day – France vs Argentina in the biggest game in world football. Will it be Messi or Mbappe? Give me your predictions in the comments!