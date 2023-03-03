It has been confirmed that Roberto Firmino will leave Liverpool at the end of this season after spending eight years at the club.

The news comes from German journalist Florian Plettenburg, who tweeted this morning that Firmino informed Jurgen Klopp of his decision to part ways with the club, with his contract set to expire in July.

? Excl. News #Firmino: He will LEAVE Liverpool after 8 years! It’s decided! The player has informed #Klopp personally & today. It was a good talk. He won’t extend his contract. He will leave the club as a free agent in summer. ??????? with #LFC so far! @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/zaeGV2ThzY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 3, 2023

The Brazilian joined the club from Hoffenheim in 2015 and has gone on to make 353 appearanes for the club, scoring 107 goals.

It’s been a trophy laden spell at Anfield for the 31-year old, who has won a Premier League, an FA Cup and a Champions League to name just a few honours he has scooped up on Merseyside.

Firmino’s decision to leave Liverpool probably comes at the right time as he has struggled to nail down a starting spot since the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, but his contributions for the club over nearly a decade in red will not be forgotten by the Anfield faithful.

He’s a player that still offers so much and with him set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer, there will be plenty of teams keen to bring Firmino to their clubs.