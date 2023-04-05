Exclusive: Huge Messi transfer offer, next Chelsea manager latest, Liverpool midfield revamp – Fabrizio Romano

Hello! Welcome to today’s exclusive Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for the ad-free version and other columnists straight to your inbox!

Barcelona

Dani Olmo is set to be out of contract in June 2024. Leipzig are pushing to get new deal done and will insist again. Barcelona have a long-standing interest in Olmo but their focus is on other targets for now and nothing is happening with Olmo.

Xavi: “Julian Araujo is adapting very well. From next year he can help us a lot, I’m sure he’s gonna be good option for us. He is strong, powerful, positive and he has a very good shot from distance.”

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel has made it clear where he stands on Benjamin Pavard amid doubts over his future: “He’s an underrated player. He can adapt at an extremely high level, defends with big discipline. He’s a top team player. He immediately got my trust and justified it. That should be a clear statement.”

Boca Juniors

The race to sign Mateo Retegui remains open. Eintracht Frankfurt want him but nothing has been agreed yet, not even on personal terms. Inter have already had approaches to understand deal conditions — nothing concrete/advanced with Atletico Madrid at this stage.

Brighton

The fixed amount to appoint Roberto De Zerbi is worth more than €10m and it will NOT be valid during the season, only in the summer — as De Zerbi didn’t want any distraction during the season. De Zerbi is fully focused on Brighton.

Chelsea

Some of Graham Potter’s selection decisions didn’t go down well with the Chelsea squad – click here for further details!

Chelsea want new head coach as soon as possible. Direct contacts with Julian Nagelsmann also today — he remains the favourite candidate with club’s project discussed.

Luis Enrique is also appreciated — he’d be keen on the job. No direct talks yet with Mauricio Pochettino and Ruben Amorim at this stage, but let’s see how this develops later in the week. No chance for Roberto De Zerbi.

Looks like it's between Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique for the Chelsea job… Who do YOU think should get it, #CFC fans? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 5, 2023

Hertha Berlin

It is my understanding that Hertha Berlin are closing in on agreement to sign professional long term deal with Julius Gottschalk. The talented attacking midfielder (16) had four proposals but he’s close to accepting the new deal offered by Hertha.

Leicester City

Some options being considered for the Leicester job, apart from Rafael Benitez who has been in the frame since Sunday. Curiously three coaches on the radar share the ‘Red Bull structure’ profile: Ralph Hassenhuttl, Oscar Garcia and Jesse Marsch.

Liverpool

One of Liverpool’s main targets this summer will be Mason Mount for sure. Let’s see what happens with the future Chelsea coach, and if that could change the player’s situation… but Liverpool are following Mount’s situation and they appreciate him a lot.

Liverpool want a refresh in the midfield, so Naby Keita will leave as free agent; also the player is ready for new challenge, there are some approaches but nothing advanced yet. He wants to take his time over deciding his next move.

Manchester United

I’ve already said in February and also recently that Manchester United have sent their scouts to follow Kim Min-jae, but at the moment it’s not time for bids or anything as Kim is 100% focused on Serie A and Champions League with Napoli and doesn’t want any distraction. PSG also appreciate Kim but also in this case, nothing is advanced yet.

Despite reports of Manchester United wanting to sign a ‘no.8’ in midfield this summer, my understanding is that the focus is on a central striker, there is where they want to invest. However, it’s important to remember that the budget is not clear yet due to the club sale situation. Once the owners will be clear, we will understand budget, the main striker target, and also other positions to be covered.

Erik ten Hag heaps praise on Luke Shaw after confirmation of his new contract: “I think it is a good message. An England international, he is doing really well this season. He is a modern left full-back, but can also play other positions. He matches the standards we want to have.”

Manchester United want Harry Kane but have other options in mind as well because of their fear of ‘painful’ negotiations with Spurs – click here to find out more!

Napoli

For more on Kim’s future, click here to read yesterday’s exclusive Ben Jacobs takeover!

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contract: “Please, stop to break my balls… his current contract was agreed just one year ago and it’s still valid until 2027. You find an agreement and you have a contract for five years, not just one. No issues.”

PSG

There is a new bid on the table for Lionel Messi. After a lot of speculation, Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have now made a bid to Messi. The player’s father Jorge Messi is taking care of things on the player’s side, and it’s a huge offer he’s being presented with – more than €400m per year.

After Al Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo, we know Al-Hilal are really trying to tempt Messi. We know Messi is currently close to becoming a free agent this summer, but he has a proposal to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Now he also has this proposal on the table from Al-Hilal, but his priority as I understand it is to remain in Europe. He feels he can still be competitive in European football for a bit longer after a fantastic World Cup and a strong season with PSG. He wants at least a year and a half more in Europe, so let’s see if Al-Hilal can change his mind with this huge proposal, but it’s important to understand what’s going on with PSG and Messi as well.

Earlier this season it looked like Messi was close to an agreement on a new deal with PSG, there was a verbal discussion and it was positive, but then the disappointing season, particularly with the early exit from the Champions League, has changed things. The proposal from PSG is still there, but Messi has not accepted it because he wants guarantees on the sporting project – who’s going to be the coach next season? Who are they going to sign? PSG are still pushing for Messi to stay, but let’s see what happens.

We also can’t forget Barcelona – European football is the priority for Messi, and Xavi is pushing, calling and calling Messi and insisting a lot, but we are still waiting for Barca to make an official bid, and Financial Fair Play will be crucial here. They still have to understand how much they can offer to Messi, and the relationship with Joan Laporta will be important as well. The situation is open, the race is open for Messi’s future. We will keep following this incredible story in the next weeks and months.

RB Leipzig

Leipzig director Max Eberl: “Nothing is signed yet. We are in very, very good talk: I told Dani that I signed here to win titles. I hope that at some point he will say: ok, let’s do that.”

Ilaix Moriba is expected to leave RB Leipzig again in the summer as the plans are very clear on that after loan to Valencia this season.

Leipzig director Max Eberl on Moriba: “I don’t want any player who doesn’t want to play for Leipzig.”

Tottenham

Some of Chelsea’s managerial targets could also be in the frame for the Tottenham job – click here to find out more!

Watford

Joao Pedro has had a fine season for Watford and is now prepared to get big move in the summer as clubs in Premier League and in Serie A are already exploring the potential conditions of the deal. His future will be discussed in the next months as interest is growing — Joao, expected to be part of the strikers domino.