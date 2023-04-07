According to Daily Mail, 36 scouts were present at the London Stadium to watch West Ham sensation Divin Mubama against Southampton in the FA Youth Cup semi-final.

The 18-year-old is highly rated at West Ham and his performances for the youth team even earned him a senior team call. In fact, he scored his first goal for the senior side with an audacious back-heel last month in the Europa League against AEK Larnaca.

And he made sure to impress those who came to watch him by scoring a fine hat-trick as the young West Ham side thrashed Southampton 6-1.

Mubama has scored 25 goals and 3 assists for the youth team in all competitions this season and has a goal and an assist for the first-team in the two games he has played since his debut in November.

The youngster’s incredible performance in the FA Youth Cup has put him in the spotlight, with West Ham manager David Moyes in attendance to witness his talent first-hand as well. With West Ham struggling to find the back of the net in their recent games, Mubama could be the solution to their problems.

The pressure piles up on David Moyes after the 5-1 defeat to Newcastle. According to the latest reports, he could be fired if they fail to beat Fulham this weekend. They are currently 15th in the table with 27 points, on level with 18th place Bournemouth. The only teams with few points than them are Leicester City (25 points) and Wolves (23 points).