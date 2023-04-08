26-year-old Liverpool ace told to find a new club at the end of the season

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus during the January transfer window.

The Reds needed to add more depth in the middle of the park and they signed the Brazilian midfielder on a short-term deal. Liverpool apparently have the option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

However, a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool have decided not to exercise the option and let the player return to his parent club. The report claims that Liverpool have told the Brazilian to find a new club for himself.

The 26-year-old has not been able to impress since his arrival. His time at Liverpool has been plagued with injuries and the midfielder has played a total of 76 minutes for their first team.

The midfield has been a major concern for Liverpool this season with key players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho struggling for form. Meanwhile, the likes of Naby Keita and Thiago Alcântara have had injury problems.

The Reds have been linked to a number of midfielders in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp can strengthen that area of his squad considerably during the summer transfer window.

It has been a dismal campaign for Liverpool so far and they are in real danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

The lack of quality and depth in the midfield has been a major reason behind their poor performances this season.

As far as Arthur is concerned, it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian can get his career back on track with regular football next season.