Sam Allardyce names the club that Man United’s Harry Maguire should sign for

This summer is more than likely to see the end of Harry Maguire at Manchester United, given that he’s been well out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

The centre-back is still just 30 years of age and has a good few years at the top level yet, but his evident lack of mobility in the Dutchman’s preferred XI is what would appear to be counting against him.

High-profile errors such as the one he made against Sevilla in the Europa League won’t have done his chances of staying at Old Trafford any good either.

In any event, he’s unlikely to be short of offers once he confirms his intention to move on, and former Leeds United boss, Sam Allardyce, believes he knows just the club he should end up at.

“Tottenham need him badly. Harry Maguire needs to leave Man United for his own England career,” he told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

Given that Spurs have just announced the signing of Ange Postecoglou as the new manager, it would be a big call from the Australian to hire a player who for many is a laughing stock.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham team news: Declan Rice captains full-strength Hammers XI as they seek to make history Journalist thinks Newcastle will allow important player to leave for £25m Aston Villa prepare move to sign 21-year-old Leeds forward

Let’s not forget, however, that Maguire’s performances for England have generally been solid, so perhaps it will be Man United that will end up with egg on their faces.

The centre-back would have a real point to prove too, and if he can become the lynchpin of the Tottenham back four, there’s no reason why that can’t be used as the platform from which the north Londoners can build.