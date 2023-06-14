Though Leeds United have just been taken over, surely giving cause for celebration, there’s still behind the scenes shenanigans which are stopping the club from concluding deals.

For a start, even with 49ers Enterprises at the helm, the club have no manager in place nor do they have a sporting director in situ.

With Andrea Radrizzani now having sold the club, supporters will be hoping for a better season than the one they just had to endure under the former ownership where decision after decision was a bad one.

One only has to look at the appointments of Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce as evidence of that.

The Spaniard was brought in after Jesse Marsch’s services were dispensed with, but only after Leeds had gone into complete free fall did the owners think it was the right to bring in Allardyce – with four games left.

The last throw of the dice might’ve won plaudits in some areas for its bravery, however, it was a decision that came far, far too late.

With Championship football rather than Premier League now guaranteed for the 2023/24 season, some players, quite rightly, want to leave Elland Road.

More Stories / Latest News Spurs ready to listen to offers for senior trio including 29-year-old England international Chelsea see Man United as bigger threat than Arsenal in pursuit of £70m+ transfer Another West Ham giant decides to leave the club

One deal that almost seemed to be done will need to wait a few more weeks now apparently.

That’s because, as Mucho Deporte report, Real Betis just don’t have the money at this moment to be able to pay Marc Roca’s salary whilst on loan with them.