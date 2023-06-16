Bayern Munich keen to sign Spurs star who is represented by ‘feared’ agent

Bayern Munich could look to raid Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That’s according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk, who claims the Bundesliga champions have at least two Spurs players on their summer shortlist.

Although leading goalscorer Harry Kane has remained a top target for the Germans, another name to emerge as a summer option has been defensive midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Despite being a key player for former managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, with Ange Oostecoglou now in charge, the Danish midfielder’s future in London is uncertain due to concerns over his ability to play free-flowing attacking football (The Sun).

And with Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians interested in re-signing the club’s former midfielder, Spurs’ number five could find his long-term future back in the Bundesliga.

“The club [Bayern Munich] have decided not to make an offer for West Ham’s Declan Rice for the time being because Arsenal appear to be the clear favourites for his signature,” Falk wrote in his CaughtOffside SubStack column.

“Therefore, focus has now turned to another player in the Premier League: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The midfielder played for Bayern before moving to Southampton in 2016, and then to Tottenham in 2020.

“With Pini Zahavi, he has an agent who is not only known in Munich but feared, and Hojbjerg is the second player from Tottenham that’s of interest to Bayern as they still haven’t completely given up hope of landing Harry Kane.”

During his three years with Spurs, Hojbjerg, who has 65 senior international caps to his name, has scored 10 goals and provided 16 assists in 145 matches in all competitions.