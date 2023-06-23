Sheikh Jassim eyeing Premier League rivals if Man United deal isn’t done soon

It seems that the Glazer family are continuing to play a very dangerous game with regards to the ownership of Man United.

Seven months have passed since the initial potential sale announcement was made, and there still appears to be no resolution to what has become a thorny issue for everyone concerned with the club.

Although the Red Devils are making moves in the transfer market, with no idea who the new owners will be or even if there will be new owners in place before the start of the new season, Erik ten Hag can’t realistically know just how much money he has to spend.

If the status quo remains the same, then it’s possible that the Dutchman won’t be able to land their preferred targets anyway, and that’s only going to set the club back.

It’s a highly unsatisfactory situation and one of the bidders for the club, Sheikh Jassim, will look to purchase one of United’s rivals if things don’t end up getting sorted quickly.

“They (Nine Two Foundation) want the Premier League footprint,” ESPN reporter, Mark Ogden, told The United Stand (h/t football.london).

“Somebody told me recently, they said that if the Qataris don’t buy Man United, they’ll be back and they might end up buying Tottenham.

“He said, look, if you’ve got Manchester City owned by Abu Dhabi, you’ve got Newcastle owned by Saudi Arabia, if Qataris maybe buy Tottenham, then you’ve got three clubs who can pull away.”

Though this would, theoretically still leave Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race to buy the club, and in that sense there’s still possibilities for the Glazers to walk away, the way that this whole business is being conducted is not in keeping with such a storied football club.

Time will tell if Sheikh Jassim ultimately decides to tempt ENIC into selling the White Hart Lane outfit, and if so, it would surely keep Harry Kane at the club for the rest of his career.