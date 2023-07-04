Exclusive: Transfer expert suggests Liverpool changed their plans after Szoboszlai signing

Liverpool have decided to focus on the potential transfer of Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia instead of Khephren Thuram after completing their deal for Dominik Szoboszlai.

This is according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news expert explaining that while Thuram had previously been a target for them, it seems they are now focusing on Lavia because the Szoboszlai deal made them reconsider their plans.

Liverpool could face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea, however, though Jacobs has suggested it is the Merseyside giants who currently look to be showing the most advanced interest in the 19-year-old Belgium international.

“Liverpool are no longer actively pursuing Nice’s Khephren Thuram despite reports of scheduled talks with Nice this week,” Jacobs said.

“There’s no doubt Liverpool explored the deal, but the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai means other targets are being looked at instead now.

“Liverpool were certainly not put off by the price. Thuram is available for far less than the €60m that is sometimes reported.

“Thuram is quite prepared to leave Nice for the right suitor. But he will want regular game time with a view to making France’s 2024 Euros squad having been capped for the first time this year.

“Liverpool are very much in the race for Romeo Lavia, though. Arsenal and Chelsea are considering the Southampton midfielder as well, but neither club are quite as active yet. Of course that can change.”

Liverpool certainly needed this major revamp in midfield this summer after a disappointing campaign in 2022/23, with players like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho no longer at their best, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left on free transfers this summer.

