Man United set to be sold within the next few hours say Qatari media

The wait could finally be over for long-suffering supporters of Manchester United Football Club, after Qatari media reported that the takeover of the club is set to be completed in the next few hours.

It’s been a long seven months since the Glazer family took the first steps into seeing whether there was value in selling a club they’ve been custodians of for 18 years.

For supporters, the thought of the current owners moving on and leaving their club in the hands of either Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim, the two most serious bidders, is manna from heaven, and they may not have to wait too much longer until their dreams come true.

According to Qatari news outlet, Raya, the deal is set to be signed off in the next few hours, with Sheikh Jassim becoming the new owner of the Old Trafford outfit.

There have been a few false starts to this saga this summer, and supporters will surely be hoping that this isn’t another red herring.

Moreover, any announcement would allow first-team manager, Erik ten Hag, to go full steam ahead with plans for any new signings ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

All the while things are still in limbo, the Dutchman is having to work the transfer market with one hand effectively tied behind his back, and if the club want to be in a position to properly challenge next season, then it’s about time everything was signed, sealed and delivered at the very top.