Former Premier League winger now prefers West Ham move over Newcastle

It’s been eight long days since West Ham agreed everything with Arsenal for the transfer of Declan Rice, but an unexpected delay is impacting David Moyes’ ability to sign the players he wants to beef up his squad.

With a Europa League campaign ahead in 2023/24 as well as domestic commitments, the Scot knows that he needs more quality in his side and more strength in depth if the Hammers want to successfully negotiate each competition in which they enter.

That they’re unable to move transfers on until they’ve had confirmation that Rice’s transfer has gone through must be a huge source of irritation at this point.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that West Ham’s recruitment team aren’t working away in the background to line certain transfers up, though it’s the uncertainty that might see certain players look at what other options are open to them.

One player that the Irons looked certain to lose out on was Leicester City’s exciting winger, Harvey Barnes.

The east Londoners were understood to be the front runners for his signature before Newcastle United made their intentions clear.

Champions League football holds obvious cachet for any player, as does the chance to be a part of the Eddie Howe revolution on Tyneside, which is rapidly gathering pace.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Moyes again in this particular race.

According to Football League World, though the Magpies still hold a slight advantage at this stage, the player is understood to prefer a move to a London club.

If the Gunners can get their skates on and acquire Rice, there may be hope for his old side of bagging the players they want.