Man United release Mason Greenwood statement following article reporting his first team return

Manchester United have released a statement on Friday regarding Mason Greenwood’s return to the first team following a report from The Athletic which stated that the youngster is going to be brought back into Erik ten Hag’s squad.
According to The Athletic, Man United’s CEO, Richard Arnold, told the club’s executive leadership in the first week of August that the Manchester club were planning to bring Mason Greenwood back into the first team set-up.
As part of that plan for Greenwood’s reintegration with the men’s first team, Arnold intended to record a video explaining the decision that would be shared both with staff and the general public – which was supposed to be released on Friday, August 4.
However, United did not proceed with the announcement and, 12 days on, they are still to communicate any decision publicly, meaning elements of the plan could still change.
Greenwood has not played for United since he was arrested in January 2022 after a recording and images were released on social media of an alleged sexual attack.
The Athletic’s report along with the following statement from Man United hints that the 21-year-old will return to action with Man United, which has the potential to be a PR disaster for the Premier League giants.
Man United release Mason Greenwood statement
Man United’s statement regarding Greenwood’s return said: “Following the dropping of all charges against Mason Greenwood in February 2023, Manchester United has conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations made against him.
“This has drawn on extensive evidence and context not in the public domain, and we have heard from numerous people with direct involvement or knowledge of the case.
“Throughout this process, the welfare and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club’s inquiries, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.
“We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young person who has been with the club since the age of seven, and as a new father with a partner.
“The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete, and we are in the final stages of making a decision on Mason’s future.
“Contrary to media speculation, that decision has not yet been made and is currently the subject of intensive internal deliberation. Responsibility ultimately rests with the Chief Executive Officer.
“Once made, the decision will be communicated and explained to the club’s internal and external stakeholders.
“This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United, and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the partial evidence in the public domain. We ask for patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”