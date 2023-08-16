Man United release Mason Greenwood statement following article reporting his first team return

Manchester United have released a statement on Friday regarding Mason Greenwood’s return to the first team following a report from The Athletic which stated that the youngster is going to be brought back into Erik ten Hag’s squad.

According to The Athletic, Man United’s CEO, Richard Arnold, told the club’s executive leadership in the first week of August that the Manchester club were planning to bring Mason Greenwood back into the first team set-up.

As part of that plan for Greenwood’s reintegration with the men’s first team, Arnold intended to record a video explaining the decision that would be shared both with staff and the general public – which was supposed to be released on Friday, August 4.