Brentford set to make move to sign Leeds United forward

Brentford are reportedly considering making a late summer approach to sign Leeds United attacker Luis Sinisterra.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Thomas Frank is eager to sign the highly-rated Columbian winger.

The Bees aren’t the only club in the mix to lure the 24-year-old away from Elland Road though. A host of European clubs, including former side Feyenoord and France’s Nice, are also thought to be rivalling Brentford for Sinisterra’s signature.

Able to offer the attacker the chance to return to the Premier League, it is Frank’s side who are thought to be the favourites to sign Leeds United’s in-demand number 23.

During his first, and potentially last, season with Leeds United, Sinisterra, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to eight goals in 24 games in all competitions.