With just over a week still to go in the current window, Leeds United appear not to have finished their transfer business at this point.

Things haven’t settled down ever since Daniel Farke took charge at Elland Road, but in just over a week’s time, the German will know exactly how the land lies until at least January.

One player that is of interest to them is Tottenham’s out-of-favour star, Djed Spence, signed for £20m according to Sky Sports, and reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, believes they’re one of a handful of clubs looking to acquire his services.

“The only interest, to date, in his (Spence) services is for loans and I think that he would need to drop down to the Championship as well,” he told Last Word on Spurs.

“There might be some late interest from other Ligue 1 clubs and I would keep an eye on Strasbourg, who are now controlled by BlueCo, who are the owners of Chelsea.

“Keep an eye on that but again, that’s only being discussed internally at Strasbourg at the moment, they’ve not moved.

“As far as the Championship enquiries are concerned, my understanding is that they are for loans and there are three clubs that I would keep an eye on over the course of the next week if Tottenham decide to loan and Spence decides to drop down, and those three clubs are Swansea City, Bristol City and Leeds United.”