No way back for Jadon Sancho at Man United as Ten Hag unlikely to accept apology

The Jadon Sancho saga at Man United continues to rumble on and it is believed that there could be no way back for the 23-year-old at the Premier League giants even if he apologises.

It has been six-and-a-half weeks since the incident after Man United’s defeat to Arsenal that resulted in the Englishman training on his own. Sancho is in the wilderness at the Manchester club as Erik ten Hag will not let him anywhere near the first team.

It was previously reported that if Sancho apologised for his actions, in which he essentially called his manager a liar after their defeat to Arsenal at the start of September, he would be allowed back into the group to work towards being in matchday squads.

However, the Daily Mail now claims that so much time has passed since the incident that fears are growing that Ten Hag would now view an apology as an empty gesture, meaning there is no way back for Sancho at the Manchester club.

The report says that Man United are prepared to take a significant loss on Sancho this summer having spent £73m on the winger during the summer of 2021.

It is uncertain if the player could leave in January with a loan deal being a possibility with a view to buying the winger. Several clubs have already expressed their interest in the Man United star as Ten Hag now looks desperate to get rid of the 23-year-old who has had a disastrous spell at the Premier League giants.