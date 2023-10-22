‘I’ve had enough of this!’ Jamie Carragher left furious with Aston Villa star

Jamie Carragher called out Nicolo Zaniolo during Aston Villa’s clash with West Ham.

Unai Emery’s men marched up to fifth place in the Premier League, just one point behind Liverpool, after a resounding 4-1 thrashing of West Ham on Sunday.

On commentary duty for the game, Carragher was left furious with the antics of Villa forward Zaniolo after he went down holding his head, forcing the referee to stop the game.

The former Liverpool defender called out the Italian, accusing him of ‘milking’ the head injury in a furious rant.

“No! I’ve had enough of this,” Carragher said on the Sky Sports broadcast.

“People are milking this head injury stuff. I understand if it’s really serious, they go down and let the referee know.

“But he’s seen the challenge and there’s nothing wrong with his head. Get on with the game! People just hold their head because they know the game will be stopped if they’ve lost the ball in a dangerous position.”

Villa went on to win the game and show yet again that they really mean business this year.

Ollie Watkins grabbed a goal and an assist with the Brazilian midfielder, Douglas Luiz, grabbing a brace to down the Hammers.