Many clubs will be beginning to plan for the January transfer window and Tottenham could already be lining a move for a forward currently earning £200,000-a-week.

The North London club saw their main source of goals in Harry Kane leave this summer for Bayern Munich but Spurs have done alright so far as Son Heung-min has taken up the task of putting the ball in the net.

Ange Postecoglou would like reinforcements for his forward line in January to aid Tottenham’s potential push for the Premier League title and the Australian coach could move for a player he knows well.

According to Football Insider, Sours are monitoring the situation of Jota at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad and could sign the winger on loan in January due to his enormous wages.

The 24-year-old moved to Saudi Arabia this summer but has been frozen out by the club already as he has not played a league game since 1 September because he is not even registered to play in the domestic league.

This could lead to the Portuguese star leaving during the next transfer window with Tottenham being a potential destination due to his relationship with Postecoglou.

The Australian manager brought Jota to Celtic and was a star for the Hoops during his time in Glasgow. The forward bagged 15 goals and 12 assists in 43 games across all competitions for the Scottish giants last season.

If Jota is to move, a loan deal is the most likely outcome, states the report, as the 24-year-old is currently earning a huge salary of around £200,000-a-week in Saudi Arabia.

Spurs will definitely not match this number but will try and find a way around it if Postecoglou really wants to reunite with his former player.