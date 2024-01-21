Sky Sports man excited when learning who West Ham want to sign in January

West Ham United are continuing to be linked with a move to sign Kalvin Phillips this January, and it’s fair to say these transfer rumours are causing a lot of excitement.

The England international has shone throughout his career, particularly at Leeds United and during his spells in Gareth Southgate’s team, but he’s struggled to break into this Manchester City side.

It remains to be seen what Phillips will do next after links with so many clubs, including big names from abroad like Juventus and Barcelona, though it seems there’s now growing talk of the Hammers swooping for him.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Rowett responded to the stories with excitement, suggesting this could be an ideal signing to help replace Declan Rice, who left for Arsenal in the summer.

“I think it would be a very good move for both,” said Rowett. “There is perhaps still a bit of a gap from Declan Rice moving in the summer.

“If you look back a couple of years ago when both (Phillips and Rice) were playing for England so well together and probably relatively equal at that point.

“But if you can get Kalvin Phillips on loan. Someone who is desperate for game time. He will be chomping on the bit and keen to show everyone what he is all about. I think it’s a really, really nice fit with West Ham. It’s slightly different to what they gave got.

“They only really have Soucek in that position that’s a little bit more of a disrupter in midfield. I think it would be a really good move – he’s an all-action midfielder. A little bit of grit. He can play as well. Technically very, very good and he has that leadership qualities, which a club like West Ham are going to need to try and push into the top half of the Premier League.”