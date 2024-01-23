Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly looking to leave Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Graeme Bailey, who claims the Denmark international is looking for a new challenge.

Interest in the 29-year-old has been mounting in recent months with Juventus heavily linked with a move.

However, so far failing to agree to a deal, Spurs have kept hold of the industrious midfielder. That could change before the close of the window should a team meet the Londoners’ valuation though.

According to Bailey, there is little desire to retain the former Bayern Munich midfielder for much longer.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur before the window closes at the end of January. Spurs will let him go, but only with if it means a permanent move – be it now or the summer.@HITCfootball with @ShaunWebbley — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) January 23, 2024

With his contract expiring in just 18 months, and renewal seemingly incredibly unlikely, it is understandable why Daniel Levy is so keen to secure a transfer fee, either this month or at the end of the season.

During his four years at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Hojbjerg, who has 73 international caps to his name, has directly contributed to 26 goals in 167 games in all competitions.