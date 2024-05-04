Video: Wolves pull one back early in the second half through Hwang Hee-chan

Hwang Hee-chan has pulled one back for Wolves to make it 3-1.

Erling Haaland scored a first-half hat-trick to give Manchester City a 3-0 lead, and the game pretty much looked like it is done.

However, the South Korean has given Wolves some hope in the second half.

Bellegarde bursts down the right and whips an inviting cross into the box, with Ederson pushing it straight to Hwang, who finishes from close range.

Watch the goal below: