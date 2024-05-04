Video: Wolves pull one back early in the second half through Hwang Hee-chan

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Hwang Hee-chan has pulled one back for Wolves to make it 3-1. 

Erling Haaland scored a first-half hat-trick to give Manchester City a 3-0 lead, and the game pretty much looked like it is done.

However, the South Korean has given Wolves some hope in the second half.

Bellegarde bursts down the right and whips an inviting cross into the box, with Ederson pushing it straight to Hwang, who finishes from close range.

Watch the goal below:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Erling Haaland bags his fourth with a stunning finish
Getafe in talks with Manchester United over extending Mason Greenwood’s loan deal
Exclusive: Tuchel open to EPL return, Benzema back at Madrid and more
More Stories Hwang Hee-chan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.