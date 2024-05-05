Clinton Morrison was not impressed by the performance of West Ham on Sunday and highlighted their defence in particular.

Davis Moyes’ side was thrashed at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, losing 5-0 in a humiliating London derby making it now one win in their past five Premier League games.

Cole Palmer opened the scoring after just 15 minutes, striking the ball past Alphonse Areola into the far corner with his left foot, putting him at 21 goals so far this season.

That lead was then doubled by Conor Gallagher before Noni Madueke made it 3-0 going into the half-time interval.

A late Nicolas Jackson brace made it five for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and ended an awful day for the Hammers.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Morrison criticised the West Ham defence and highlighted the roles of Emerson And Angelo Ogbonna in particular.

“It’s absolutely shocking defending. Emerson, Ogbonna, I don’t know what they’re doing.” He said as transcribed by West Ham Zone.

“It’s an ageing defence, just get rid of them all, they’re nowhere near good enough. It’s just one ball over the top.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Moye’s men as they still have to Manchester CIty at the Etihad on the final day of the season in a game which could potentially decide the Premier League champions.