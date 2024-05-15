Why furious Ange Postecoglou argued with Tottenham fan against Man City

During his team’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City, Ange Postecoglou was involved in an argument with a Tottenham supporter.

After Spurs’ home defeat, which was earned by two goals from Erling Haaland after a notorious Heung-min Son one-on-one miss, the Australian manager was critical of the team’s mindset.

Much of the talk ahead of Tottenham’s match against Man City was about not letting Arsenal win the league.

Many Tottenham supporters on social media claimed that they want their team to lose so that Arsenal cannot win the league this season.

The manager apparently lost his cool with a fan who wanted his team to lose the match against Man City.

The video was posted on X showing the Spurs manager involved in an argument with a fan behind the dugout.

Ange Postecoglou seemingly lost his temper with a fan during the game who was making suggestions his team should lose so Arsenal don’t win the league. #THFC pic.twitter.com/18KSjbL9Ly — Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan (@FrazFletcher) May 14, 2024

After the match, Postecoglou said, as reported by the Daily Mail:

“The last 48 hours have revealed that the foundations are fairly fragile. It just means I’ve got to go back to the drawing board with some things. It’s outside (the club), inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise.”

When asked about the chants of ‘are you watching Arsenal’ following Haaland’s 51st-minute opener, the Spurs boss added:

“I’m not interested mate. I just don’t care. It’s just my observations mate. I’m not going to tell you, because it’s for me. I’m the one who’s got to do it. You can make your own assessments of what’s happened. I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important in your endeavour to become a winning team, but that’s ok. That’s why I’m here.”

Arsenal would have led the Premier League going into Sunday’s last day of play if Man City had lost or drawn in London against Spurs.

Tottenham defeat makes Man City title favourites

In order to control their destiny and lead the Premier League table, Man City needed all three points against Tottenham, which they eventually managed to get.

Unai Emery’s team was guaranteed a spot in the top four if Spurs lost, therefore Tottenham needed a dramatic victory to put pressure on Aston Villa in the Champions League battle.

The Spurs defeat confirmed Villa’s place in the the Champions League next season and put Man City in comfortable position going into the final day of the season.