Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United future remains ‘absolutely open’ amid links with departing Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that nothing was happening with Pochettino and Man Utd for now, despite there being some media speculation about the Argentine being linked by key figures at Old Trafford.

Pochettino has just left his position as Chelsea manager after a mixed season at Stamford Bridge, and one imagines there’ll have been a number of clubs impressed by how the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain coach fared in difficult circumstances.

It seems Pochettino is ready for a new challenge, according to Romano, while Ten Hag’s United future also looks to be open ahead of what will likely be a crucial game for the Dutch tactician when his side take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Pochettino Manchester United talk played down for now…

While there will be plenty of speculation about Chelsea’s next manager, it will also be interesting to see what Pochettino does next after his chapter with the Blues.

The 52-year-old has long been linked as a candidate for the United job, though it’s never happened for him for one reason or another, and it seems Romano isn’t aware of anything concrete happening on that front right now either.

“As for Pochettino, he is open for a new chapter and he feels absolutely ready for any opportunity,” Romano said.

“Despite reports of Pochettino being appreciated by some key figures at INEOS, there is nothing to say on Manchester United now for Pochettino, but in general the Erik ten Hag situation remains absolutely open and he’s not sure of staying at the club, I can confirm that.”

