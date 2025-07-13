Viktor Gyokeres could finally be set to join Arsenal (Photo by Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal have long desired the signing of a prolific striker, and in the near future, it looks like one will be making the move to the Emirates.

It’s no secret that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperate for a striker to be signed. The likes of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins have been linked over the last 12 months, but the club’s priority target is Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede, who scored 54 goals across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, is equally desperate to join, although there has been some doubts that have arisen in recent days.

However, it appears that these are about to dispelled, much to the relief of Arsenal and their supporters.

Arsenal set for Viktor Gyokeres agreement with Sporting CP

As reported by The Athletic, Arsenal are in the final stages of agreeing a deal with Sporting CP to sign Gyokeres. Advances have been made over the last 24/48 hours, and only details are separating the two clubs from coming to an agreement.

Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with Gyokeres, who would sign a five-year contract upon arrival in north London. Should a deal be finalised in the coming days, he would be able to join up with his new teammates for the vast majority of their pre-season schedule, which will include playing in Asia.

Arsenal have been very busy in the transfer market over the last few weeks, and they have needed to be. Deals for Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard have already been completed, and soon, Gyokeres should join them – barring any last minute mishaps.

A deal for Noni Madeueke is also all-but completed, and once he and Gyokeres are signed, Arsenal will look towards signing a left wing options. Eberechi Eze is the favoured candidate at this stage, although there are also chances for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes to make the move.