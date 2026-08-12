Luis Enrique during a PSG press conference (Photo by Darko Bandic - Pool/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has said it can be “dangerous” to focus too much on individual players when asked about Bradley Barcola’s future.

The France international has been strongly linked as a top target for Liverpool this summer, though the saga has dragged on a bit, seemingly without any significant developments recently.

Still, it could be one to watch as respected French outlet L’Equipe have reported on the Reds potentially making a big-money bid for Barcola, who could be ideal to help replace departing club legend Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool fans may be intrigued to hear that Enrique is now trying his best not to comment on the story, which is certainly not a denial, at least.

Luis Enrique on Bradley Barcola

As quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Enrique slightly dodged a question about Barcola’s future, and stated that he doesn’t want to get into the “dangerous” business of focusing on specific players or talking about transfers.

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“I don’t know and I don’t want to speak about any player individually, because it’s always dangerous when you are asking something positive or negative about a player. I stay focused on my team,” the Spanish tactician said.

On PSG potentially signing Ferran Torres, Enrique added: “I’m not here to talk about the transfer market… only about the players who are currently at PSG.”

All in all, there’s perhaps not too much to take from this update, but LFC fans will perhaps take some encouragement from the fact that Enrique didn’t simply come out and say he wants to keep Barcola and there’s no chance of a move.

Will Liverpool sign Bradley Barcola?

There’s a lot of uncertainty at the moment, though, as it’s been known for some time now that Barcola could be hugely expensive.

In fact, this has the Evening Standard claiming that Liverpool are now ready to walk away from a move for the 23-year-old.

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If the Merseyside giants don’t pay up for Barcola, then one imagines there’ll surely be other top clubs out there who’d be happy to do it.

The former Lyon winger has not always been a regular starter for PSG, but he’s shown plenty of quality down the years and could likely have a key role at many other top teams.