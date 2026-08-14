Djed Spence in action for Tottenham against Liverpool. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo is a target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and the player is open to a move.

According to Rik Elfrink, the player is ready to join the North London club and has already spoken with Roberto De Zerbi about a move.

Elfrink wrote on X: “Gakpo has, according to a usually well-informed source, already spoken with the Spurs coach last month. After that, the conclusion was that he is definitely open to a transfer to Spurs. Liverpool now seems willing to go along with it. There’s still good money in it for PSV, so interesting enough.”

Meanwhile, Mounir Boualin from Soccernews has confirmed that Tottenham have already submitted an opening offer of £60 million for the Liverpool star. It remains to be seen whether the Reds are willing to accept it.

Elfrink has already confirmed that Liverpool are ready to let the player leave for the right price. Gakpo is not an indispensable asset, but he has been a very useful player since joining the club. Liverpool will need to replace him properly.

They have yet to bring in a quality replacement for Mohamed Salah, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in multiple attacking players in the remaining days of the window.

Meanwhile, Gakpo will hope to play regularly at a competitive level, and joining Tottenham could be ideal for him. They need more goals and creativity in the final third, and he could be a dynamic option for them. He can operate anywhere across the front three, and he could help them improve.

£60 million is a reasonable offer for a player of his quality, and it remains to be seen what Liverpool decide. He has shown his quality consistently in the Premier League, and he knows what it takes to play for a club hoping to win major trophies. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the north London club.

Tottenham have been very active in the market so far, and they have already spent in excess of £200 million. They are looking to wrap up the window by improving the attacking unit now.