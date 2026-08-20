Chelsea & Man United suffer Alex Scott blow as rival club opens talks with midfielder

Chelsea and Manchester United have been handed a significant transfer setback after Manchester City opened talks with Bournemouth over highly rated midfielder Alex Scott.



The 22-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s most sought-after young midfielders this summer, with both Chelsea and United seriously considering moves.

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Chelsea have already seen a substantial offer rejected, while United have monitored Scott as part of their midfield rebuild.

City have now moved directly into negotiations, potentially putting themselves in pole position before either rival can revive their pursuit.

Man City have opened talks to sign Alex Scott

According to Nicolò Schira, Man City have begun discussions with Bournemouth about a potential transfer for Scott.

The Italian journalist reports that City are interested in the England midfielder and have now opened talks with the Cherries, taking their pursuit beyond the monitoring stage.

That development should particularly concern Chelsea. The Blues previously submitted a £64m bid for Scott, only for Bournemouth to reject it and make clear they wanted to keep the midfielder.

Man United and Arsenal were also described as serious admirers after Scott turned down a new Bournemouth contract.

City move is a major warning for Chelsea & United

From Chelsea’s perspective, losing Scott to City would be particularly frustrating after already testing Bournemouth with a major bid.

He has also been discussed as a potential midfield option should Enzo Fernandez eventually depart, meaning City could potentially beat Chelsea to one of their preferred replacements.

United have similar reasons for concern. Scott’s technical quality, ball-carrying and Premier League experience made him an attractive long-term option for Michael Carrick’s midfield, even after the summer arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

There is still no guarantee City will agree a deal because Bournemouth have previously shown little appetite to sell. But City opening direct talks changes the situation.

Chelsea and United can no longer simply monitor developments. If either club genuinely believes Scott is a priority target, they may now need to act quickly.

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