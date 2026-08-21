Aston Villa could sell Emi Martinez to Premier League rivals

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham have received encouragement in their pursuit of Emiliano Martinez, with former Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness expecting the Argentine goalkeeper to leave Villa Park before the transfer window closes.



The situation has become increasingly interesting after Villa completed the signing of Zion Suzuki, potentially opening the door for Martinez to pursue a new challenge.

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Tottenham could be one of the clubs to watch after Guglielmo Vicario’s departure created further uncertainty around their goalkeeping department.

Martinez expected to leave Aston Villa?

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Wyness believes Villa have handled the situation intelligently by securing Suzuki before allowing Martinez to depart.

“We’ve been having this dance before with Martinez about him going or not going. I think Villa have done it the right way round in terms of getting the young number one in and getting him signed first,” Wyness said.

“If they got rid of Martinez first, they might have been squeezed a bit further on the fee for Suzuki, so I think they’ve done that right. That gives them a bit of flexibility now in meeting other terms for Martinez.

“I do expect them to come to a deal and a price for him to go, and I expect that to be done in the next couple of weeks. It could well be a last-day signing, but I do expect him to go.

“He won’t be happy being a number two, and I think he’s still got a lot to give for certain clubs, and I think his time at Villa is definitely over.

“Last season was a push, the way things happened in the window as well, so I think Villa have done their business the right way, and they’ll come to a deal to let him go and get him out of the squad at some stage soon.”

Villa officially strengthened their goalkeeping options with Suzuki this week, with Reuters reporting that uncertainty surrounding Martinez’s future was a factor behind the move.

Tottenham move could make sense for the goalkeeper

For Tottenham, Martinez would represent a very different type of signing. He is experienced, proven in the Premier League and accustomed to performing under huge pressure.

The biggest question is whether Spurs want a short-term elite goalkeeper or prefer to build around a younger option.

If Villa are genuinely ready to sell, though, Tottenham have an opportunity. Martinez may be 33, but his leadership and big-game experience could immediately strengthen a side with serious ambitions.

With Suzuki now at Villa Park and Vicario leaving Tottenham, the circumstances are beginning to align for a late-window move.

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