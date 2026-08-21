Crystal Palace decide asking price of winger Ismaila Sarr

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have sent a strong message over Ismaila Sarr’s future by placing a €60 million valuation on the Senegal international following interest from Galatasaray.



The Turkish champions are looking to add another major attacking name before the transfer deadline and have identified Sarr as one of their priority options.

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However, Palace’s response suggests they have no intention of losing one of their key forwards cheaply, particularly this late in the window.

Crystal Palace demand €60m for Ismaila Sarr

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Crystal Palace have rejected Galatasaray’s opening approach and informed the Turkish club that it would take around €60m to sign Sarr.

That stance has also been reported by Sports View, which says Galatasaray view the winger as a marquee addition but now face a major financial obstacle if they want to continue negotiations.

There is encouragement for Galatasaray on the player’s side. Fabrizio Romano reported that the Turkish club had submitted an official bid and that Sarr was open to discussions over a potential move.

However, Romano stressed that Palace regard him as a key player, meaning the final decision rests with the Premier League club.

Palace are right to demand a high fee for Sarr

Palace’s €60m demand makes sense given the timing of Galatasaray’s approach.

Sarr is not a fringe player being pushed towards the exit. He remains an important part of Palace’s attack, and selling him with little time to secure an adequate replacement would create an unnecessary problem.

The valuation may therefore be as much about discouraging Galatasaray as establishing Sarr’s genuine market price.

From Galatasaray’s perspective, the player being open to the move is significant. They have Champions League football and the financial power to offer attractive personal terms, but negotiating with Palace is clearly the harder part of the equation.

There is also a wider issue for Palace. Once a player attracts serious interest and becomes receptive to leaving, his situation can quickly become complicated.

Still, Palace hold the stronger hand. Unless Galatasaray move substantially closer to €60m, keeping Sarr for another season looks like the smarter decision.

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