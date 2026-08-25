(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Lamine Camara has been linked with a move away from AS Monaco this summer.

The 22-year-old Senegal International has impressed in the French league, and multiple top clubs are targeting him. According to journalist Abdel Hamed, Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation, and they could look to make a move for him at the last moment.

Liverpool could use Lamine Camara

It is no secret that Liverpool need a quality defensive midfielder. They have struggled to control games, and they have been exposed defensively quite often. Their need for a defensive midfielder was evident against Newcastle United at the weekend when the home team carved them open time and again in the middle of the park.

Someone like Camara could make a big difference for Liverpool in the middle of the park. He will help shield the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

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Camara could make a big difference

Liverpool need players who can win the ball in the middle of the park. They couldn’t do so against Newcastle until Alexis Mac Allister came on late in the game. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Camara across the line.

The 22-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he’s highly rated within the game. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance.

Monaco will not want to lose a talented player like him, but a suitable offer could force their hand. Liverpool have the resources to pay a premium for the young midfielder, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.