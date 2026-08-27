Chelsea logo on corner flag (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly still have an interest in Roma midfielder Manu Kone as we edge closer to the end of the summer transfer window.

The Blues have a few midfielders in their sights as they consider replacements for the unsettled Enzo Fernandez, with Kone among them, according to Simon Phillips.

There has previously been speculation about Kone’s future from Gazzetta dello Sport, who stated that Roma valued the France international at around £43m.

That report also named Chelsea as suitors for Kone, along with Manchester United, but the Red Devils are now surely out of that particular transfer battle.

Chelsea given Manu Kone transfer boost

With Man Utd signing three new midfielders this summer in the form of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba, their shopping in that area of their squad is now surely done.

It’s hard to see how they could fit Kone in as well, so this should be a boost for Chelsea if they do end up having to replace Fernandez in the final days of the transfer window.

CFC will likely be keen to avoid losing Fernandez to a major rival, but stories about Manchester City targeting the Argentina international aren’t going away.

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BBC Sport have reported on Man City being prepared to bid for the £120m-rated midfielder, and that could leave a considerable gap that needs plugging.

Who else is on Chelsea’s radar?

Phillips also links Chelsea with an interest in Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, as we could also see further additions to the west London giants’ attack before the end of the summer.

Chelsea might also look at more signings in defence, according to Phillips, and of course there’s also the possibility of signing a new goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martinez has said yes to a move to Chelsea, as Fabrizio Romano reported for us this morning, so that will likely be another major story to watch in the coming days.