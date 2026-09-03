Aston Villa winger finds new exit route as Saudi interest increases in 29-year-old

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Leon Bailey’s Aston Villa future has taken another dramatic turn, with the winger attracting interest from Saudi Arabia before a surprise alternative emerged after the Premier League transfer deadline.



Villa have been looking for a permanent solution for Bailey throughout the summer following his difficult loan spell at Roma.

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With his contract running until June 2027 and Unai Emery seemingly ready to move forward without him, the club remain keen to secure a departure while overseas transfer windows are still open.

Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah explore Leon Bailey deal

According to The Athletic, Saudi clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah have both explored the possibility of signing Bailey.

The Saudi Pro League registration window remains open until September 6, meaning Villa still have time to complete a transfer despite the English deadline passing.

Bailey spent last season on loan at Roma but struggled to establish himself in Italy. His stay was eventually cut short, leaving Villa searching for another destination for the Jamaica international this summer.

The situation changed again on September 2, however. Read Aston Villa reports that Olympiacos have now reached a verbal agreement to sign Bailey permanently, with Villa giving the deal the green light.

The 29-year-old is reportedly travelling to Athens for medical tests and is expected to sign a contract running until June 2029 if everything is completed successfully.

Bailey exit makes sense for Aston Villa

A permanent departure now looks like the best outcome for everyone.

Bailey has produced some excellent moments during his Villa career, but his position in Emery’s squad has gradually weakened. After spending last season away from Villa Park, another campaign on the fringes would benefit neither the player nor the club.

Villa have also dramatically reshaped their attack this summer, meaning opportunities were always likely to be limited.

The Saudi interest offered one potential escape route, but Olympiacos could actually be a more appealing sporting option for Bailey. Regular football in Greece and the possibility of European competition would give him an opportunity to rebuild his career.

From Villa’s perspective, removing his wages and potentially receiving a transfer fee for a player entering the final year of his contract is sensible business.

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