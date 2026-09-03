After Gordon: Barcelona were offered the opportunity to sign another Newcastle star

Barcelona were reportedly given the chance to sign Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, but the Catalan giants decided against pursuing a deal.



The approach came at a time when Woltemade’s future at St James’ Park had become increasingly uncertain.

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However, Barcelona were already well advanced with their plans to strengthen the attack elsewhere and ultimately decided that another Newcastle player was not required.

Nick Woltemade was offered to Barcelona

According to Mundo Deportivo, Woltemade’s representatives contacted Barcelona to explore whether there was interest in bringing the Germany international to Camp Nou.

The proposal never progressed beyond the initial stage.

Barcelona had already moved towards signing Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, while Woltemade was considering other opportunities after falling down the Newcastle pecking order.

The 24-year-old had joined Newcastle from Stuttgart for around €75m, but his role changed following the arrival of Matthias Jaissle.

He managed just 19 minutes across Newcastle’s opening two Premier League matches this season before leaving for Juventus on a loan running until June 2027.

Barcelona had already completed one significant deal with Newcastle earlier in the summer, signing Anthony Gordon for around €80m including add-ons. Gordon has since made an encouraging start in Spain, leaving Barcelona with considerably more attacking depth.

Newcastle situation offered Barca an opportunity

Barcelona’s decision appears understandable.

Woltemade offers an unusual combination of height, technical quality and the ability to play with his back to goal. For a club looking for a traditional centre-forward, there is plenty to like.

But timing worked against him.

Barcelona had already committed to Jesus, while Gordon and Karim Adeyemi had strengthened their wide options. Adding another expensive attacker would have complicated both the wage bill and Hansi Flick’s squad management.

For Newcastle, however, the fact Woltemade was being offered elsewhere so soon after a €75m move is notable.

He arrived as a major investment but quickly found himself searching for regular football. Juventus now provide him with the opportunity to rebuild momentum in Serie A.

Barcelona may revisit the striker market eventually, but Woltemade was clearly viewed as an opportunity rather than a priority.

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