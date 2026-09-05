Michael Carrick looks on during Manchester United's defeat vs Hull City (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a January transfer window bid for Real Madrid forward Endrick.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening their attack in the next transfer window after a summer spent focusing on rebuilding their midfield as Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, and Andrey Santos all moved to Old Trafford.

However, Man Utd manager Michael Carrick may well be looking at his front three and looking for more quality after Benjamin Sesko’s slow start to life in the Premier League, while Joshua Zirkzee has also been poor and his future has been in some doubt.

According to Fichajes, United are now ready to try coming in with an offer worth roughly €60-70m for Endrick as the solution in that position.

Endrick has attracted speculation but Real Madrid want to keep him

These United rumours are interesting as they come not long after some speculation over Endrick’s future during the summer.

The 20-year-old is an exciting talent, but things haven’t gone entirely to plan for him during his spell at the Bernabeu, leading to him going out on loan to Lyon last season.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has reported for CaughtOffside that Endrick was never likely to leave Madrid this summer, despite links with Arsenal and Liverpool.

“Endrick is absolutely not a target for Arsenal this summer,” Romano told us. “However, Liverpool tried three weeks ago to understand the situation of Endrick, asking about potential conditions of the deal, to buy or to get the player on loan.

“But the answer from Real Madrid was very clear – they don’t want Endrick to go, and Endrick is going to stay with Jose Mourinho this season.”

Could Joshua Zirkzee leave Man United?

One interesting thing to watch out for will be Joshua Zirkzee’s situation, as the Athletic reported on him being a Deadline Day target for Everton.

United could perhaps do with shifting a player like that before making any new signings, and that could perhaps give them a better chance of getting a deal done for Endrick at a later date.

Even if the Brazil international is in Real’s plans for now, he might not have that many chances left to impress, so we’ll have to see if the club are still fighting to keep him if his form doesn’t improve by the time the winter window comes around.

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