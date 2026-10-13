Carrick backs 'top player' to regain his Man United form after poor recent performances

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has thrown his support behind Bruno Fernandes, insisting the Manchester United captain will rediscover the form that made him one of the Premier League’s standout players last season.



Fernandes has not started the new campaign at the same level, with United also struggling collectively after collecting only six points from their opening six league matches.

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But Carrick clearly has no concerns about the midfielder’s long-term quality and believes this difficult spell is temporary rather than a sign of decline.

Carrick insists Fernandes will bounce back

Speaking ahead of United’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, Carrick was asked whether Fernandes could return to the level he showed last season.

As quoted by Man United’s official website, Carrick said:

“He is a top player Bruno, sometimes things don’t quite go for you, he has done some incredible things for this football club + he’ll do that again in future, no doubt about that.”

Carrick also confirmed that Fernandes has been playing through a minor fitness issue, although he stressed that the problem is not considered serious.

That may partly explain why the Portugal international has looked less influential than usual during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Man United need their captain firing again

Carrick’s faith in Fernandes makes sense. Even during difficult periods at Old Trafford, Fernandes has usually been the player most likely to create something or drag United through a game.

Last season showed exactly how influential he can be, but this campaign has been more frustrating.

The Guardian reported that Carrick remains confident both Fernandes and United can emerge from their current slump despite their worst league start in four decades.

That confidence will now need to translate onto the pitch. United are entering a demanding run of games, and with injuries affecting several areas of the squad, they need their captain producing at his best.

Fernandes does not suddenly become a poor player because of a few quiet matches. Form changes quickly.

If United are going to turn their season around, though, getting their most creative and influential midfielder back to full sharpness would be a very good place to start.

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