Everton are open to signing a new striker in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque ahead of the 2027 transfer window, but the Brazilian club are demanding a fee of at least €50 million for his services.

The 21-year-old has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, and Everton are now considering a potential move as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

According to a report from Brazilian journalist Diego Firmino, Palmeiras are unwilling to negotiate for less than €50m (£44m), despite the striker’s difficult campaign.

Vitor Roque emerges as an attacking target for Everton

The Brazilian forward enjoyed an impressive campaign in 2025, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists in 51 appearances for Palmeiras. His performances attracted considerable attention from English clubs, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham also exploring a move.

Everton could now provide fresh competition for his signature, although they will need to overcome Palmeiras’ considerable financial demands.

The Brazilian outfit invested €25.5m to bring Roque back from Barcelona, with additional bonuses that could increase the transfer fee. The Spanish giants also retained 20% of his economic rights, while his current contract runs until December 2029.

Everton face competition to sign Vitor Roque

Roque has struggled to replicate his previous performances this season, managing nine goals and one assist in 39 appearances. An ankle injury required surgery and kept him out of action for approximately three months between April and July.

However, the young attacker has continued to demonstrate his potential since returning, and his previous experience at Barcelona and Real Betis could make him an attractive addition for Everton.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside outfit will be prepared to meet Palmeiras’ €50m valuation. The 2027 transfer window gives Roque a chance to rediscover his best form, but Everton will want assurances before committing such a significant amount.