(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have identified the former Barcelona forward as a potential target, and his representatives have already received interest from several European clubs.

Vitor Roque attracts Manchester United interest

The 21-year-old has attracted considerable attention since returning to Brazilian football, and Manchester United are among the clubs exploring the possibility of securing his services.

Roque struggled to establish himself at Barcelona but has rebuilt his reputation since joining Palmeiras permanently in January 2025. His performances in Brazil have demonstrated his goalscoring ability and potential to become an important attacking player at the highest level.

His agent, Andre Cury, has confirmed that several European clubs are interested in the striker, suggesting that a return to the continent could be on the cards.

Manchester United are not alone in their pursuit, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Everton also reportedly contacting the player’s representatives to discuss a possible transfer.

However, Palmeiras are unlikely to sanction his departure without receiving a substantial offer. The Brazilian club are understood to value their attacking asset at around €50 million (£42m), which could make negotiations difficult for interested parties.

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Roque could strengthen United’s attack

Manchester United could certainly benefit from adding another centre-forward to their squad, especially with Benjamin Sesko struggling with injury problems this season.

Roque has the technical ability, mobility and attacking instincts to provide additional competition in the final third. His experience in European football, despite his disappointing Barcelona spell, could also prove valuable.

At 21, the Brazilian still has considerable room for development, and a move to Old Trafford could give him the chance to establish himself in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether United are prepared to meet Palmeiras’ financial demands.