Paulo Dybala Manchester United transfer finally moves a step closer

The Paulo Dybala Manchester United transfer saga may finally amount to something as Juventus have cleared the Argentine forward to leave this summer.

Dybala remains a transfer target for Man Utd, while Tottenham have also been mentioned as potential suitors by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

It seems Juventus are planning to make changes to their squad this summer, but must sell before they can buy, with Dybala identified as a player who can move on to raise transfer funds.

The 26-year-old has long looked a world class player in the making, though he’s never quite looked like fulfilling his true potential at Juve.

A transfer to United could be ideal for Dybala to rediscover his best form, and the Red Devils will now surely be looking for alternatives to Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund are adamant they don’t want to sell the England international, but the Dybala transfer could be a very decent Plan B for United.

A versatile, skilful attacking player, Dybala could add some much-needed spark to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side next season.

MUFC were beaten in last night’s Europa League semi-final, confirming that they’ll be ending the season without silverware.

This is far from good enough and if they can land a talent like Dybala in this summer’s transfer market they’ll surely be in a better position next term.