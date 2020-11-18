Video: Unlucky moment as Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite fails with flick for Denmark that Memphis Depay and Jack Grealish dazzled with during the break

Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite really can’t get a stroke of luck on the pitch, with the striker unfortunately failing with an audacious flicked skill attempt during Denmark’s Nations League tie vs Belgium.

The ball was played into the 29-year-old on a potential break opportunity, but Braithwaite wasn’t so fortunate with his attempt to flick the ball over Belgium captain Jan Vertonghen.

Instead of looping over the defender and handing Braithwaite the bragging rights to one of the best pieces of skill of the break, it hit his bottom and bundled out of play for a Belgium throw-in.

England star Jack Grealish actually dazzled with this exact move in the Three Lions’ defeat to Belgium, whilst Barcelona target Memphis Depay also pulled it off to perfection.

The Denmark international joined the Blaugrana as an emergency signing in February from Leganes for a fee of €18m, as per BBC Sport. Unfortunately the dream move has been a nightmare for the ace.

Braithwaite’s only managed one goal for the Catalan outfit in 15 La Liga appearances, however most of the ace’s action has been via cameos off the bench.

It’s sad to see that the move hasn’t worked out well for, as Braithwaite seems a class act with gestures like this and he’s conducted himself like a model professional during a difficult time for the club.