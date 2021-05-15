Bid accepted: Tottenham star set to depart with terms agreed with PSG

Tottenham have accepted a bid for right-back Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Football Insider.

Aurier, who signed for Spurs from PSG back in 2017, has been a polarising figure in North London.

As frequently as the Ivorian has looked sturdy defensively and effective in the opposition’s third, he’s looked neither.

Tottenham need less hot and cold players and more consistency within their ranks.

As per Football Insider, they’re set to part with Aurier, with a bid having been accepted from PSG.

There is no mention in the report of how much Aurier will cost PSG, but it’s hard to imagine it being a considerable sum.

As mentioned by Football Insider, he’s soon to be entering the final year of his Tottenham contract.

Spurs have been left with the decision of either tying him down to a renewal or shipping him on in the transfer market.

It looks as though that decision has now been made.

