Chelsea defender in advanced transfer talks with Barcelona

Chelsea is facing an uncertain future, both on the pitch and off it.

Owner Roman Abramovich is reportedly considering selling the club due to the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine – a move that would bring about the end of his near 20-year-long reign at Stamford Bridge.

However, elsewhere, when it comes to the Blues’ playing squad, transfer chief Marina Granovskaia is facing a dilemma as several first-team defenders are soon-to-be out of contract.

Cesar Azpiliecueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will all be out of contract at the end of the current season and that could mean Chelsea’s backline undergoes a major summer transformation.

Out of the trio, according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the one closest to securing a move is Denmark’s Christensen, whose agents are now in advanced talks with Barcelona.

Discussing the centre-back’s situation last year, manager Thomas Tuchel, as quoted by the Guardian, said: “I have no good news.

“That was my understanding weeks ago – that Andreas wants the same as me, that he wants the same as the club, and that’s why for me it was a zero problem situation because everybody wanted the same as far as I understood it. But we are waiting a long time now for confirmation.

“It is on Andreas to act. How he acts on the pitch, he needs to act off it and walk the talk because he tells us that he loves Chelsea. He tells us that he wants to stay because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is a perfect fit and I think that he is not done here. His career here is, by far, not finished. But, like I said, it’s on him. We want the commitment and hopefully we get it.”

Unfortunately for Tuchel though, it appears Christensen has his heart set on a move to La Liga.

Losing the Denmark international in a deal that would be free for Xavi’s Catalan giants would be disastrous for the Blues – not to mention extremely embarrassing from a commercial point-of-view too.