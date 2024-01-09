Exclusive: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s stance on Mason Greenwood playing for Man United again revealed by expert

Ben Jacobs has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the Mason Greenwood situation at Manchester United as he impresses on loan at Getafe this season.

The transfer news expert and Daily Briefing columnist explained that Greenwood’s future would likely not be resolved this January, despite his fine form in La Liga attracting links with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Greenwood was a key player for Man Utd prior to his being arrested and subsequently suspended by the club, who moved him out on loan in the summer.

The Red Devils may have an interesting decision to make on Greenwood soon, especially now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in after purchasing a 25% stake in the Premier League giants.

According to Jacobs, Ratcliffe’s position is that he doesn’t want to interfere with United’s investigation into the player, while it has previously looked clear that the overall stance at the club was that Greenwood wouldn’t play for them again.

“It is still too early to predict Mason Greenwood’s next move. He is settled and scoring at Getafe and I don’t see much clarity until later in the year,” Jacobs said.

“Manchester United’s position last year was that Greenwood won’t play for the club again, and it’s not thought Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have discussed any deviating from that plan to date.

“Ratcliffe is certainly aware and respectful of the club’s investigation, and conscious multiple staff members voiced concerns about Greenwood returning to Carrington despite the Crown Prosecution Services announcing charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm had been discontinued after a key witness withdrew their involvement in the case.

“Any potential Manchester United return will be a very sensitive topic and not one anyone commits to in January. Last year it was made clear by multiple sources, pre-Ratcliffe, that Greenwood wouldn’t play for the club again. To U-turn on that position will require far more than just a football department making that decision.

“It is true Getafe would be very open to making a permanent bid for Greenwood, but again nothing is advanced at this point. Links with Real or Barcelona are normal. LaLiga is seeing first hand what Greenwood is capable of on the field. But I doubt any clarity will emerge until later in the year.”