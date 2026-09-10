Man United make decision on the future of defender Lisandro Martinez

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to reward Lisandro Martinez with a new long-term contract, but only if the Argentina international proves he can stay fit and perform consistently throughout the 2026-27 season.



The 28-year-old remains highly rated at Old Trafford and has started the campaign as an important part of Michael Carrick’s defence.

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However, his injury record has become a major factor in United’s thinking, meaning the club are unwilling to rush into a fresh long-term commitment.

Martinez must prove himself this season

According to Football Insider, Martinez will be offered a new deal if he can stay available and produce an impressive season.

His current contract expires in June 2027, although United hold an option to extend it by another year. That clause gives the club some protection and allows them to assess his fitness over a longer period before making a major decision.

Martinez returned to regular action midway through last season and became a key player under Carrick as United secured Champions League qualification. He has also started this season prominently after featuring for Argentina at the World Cup.

The issue is durability. Martinez has missed significant periods through injury since joining from Ajax in 2022, and The Sun reported that United’s wider defensive planning for next summer is heavily influenced by fitness concerns surrounding several senior defenders.

Man United have made the right decision regarding Martinez

United’s stance is sensible.

Martinez’s quality has never really been the main question. When fully fit, he brings aggression, excellent distribution and the ability to defend proactively in a high line.

The problem is that availability matters just as much.

Carrick cannot build a long-term defensive structure around players who are constantly moving in and out of the team. That is especially important now that United are back in the Champions League and face a much heavier schedule.

There is also a financial angle.

Handing Martinez a major new contract now would reduce United’s flexibility if his injury problems return. Using the one-year extension first gives the club time without risking losing him cheaply.

At 28, Martinez is still young enough to remain an important player for several seasons.

If he stays fit, performs consistently and re-establishes himself as one of United’s most reliable defenders, a new long-term deal would be deserved.

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