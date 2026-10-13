Romano discloses the message coming inside from Man United regarding Carrick's job

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick remains under serious scrutiny at Manchester United, but the message from inside Old Trafford is that his position is still secure for now.



United have endured a difficult start to the season, sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League and already crashing out of the Carabao Cup.

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That naturally puts pressure on any manager at Old Trafford, especially with a tough Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid next.

For the moment, though, INEOS are not preparing to make a change.

Man United still giving Carrick time and confidence

According to Fabrizio Romano, Man United continue to support Carrick despite the poor run of results.

“Manchester United are still giving time and confidence to Michael Carrick. That’s the message coming from the club. Inside Manchester United they feel that the players are still with Michael Carrick,” Romano said.

That backing is important because one of the biggest warning signs for any struggling manager is when the dressing room starts to turn.

Romano also stressed, however, that the next couple of weeks will be hugely important, with United facing several difficult matches before the next international break.

Carrick has support, but results now have to follow

United’s hierarchy are right not to panic after six league games.

Carrick earned the permanent job after guiding the club back into the Champions League last season, and ripping everything up this early would simply restart another cycle.

But patience has limits. Reuters reported that United’s six points from six league matches represent their worst start since the 1986/87 season, which explains why the pressure is building so quickly.

Carrick now needs to show that the performances are heading in the right direction.

A positive result away to Atletico would immediately change the mood, especially after United opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 win over Sabah FK.

The key point is that Carrick still appears to have both the board and players behind him.

That gives him breathing room. What it does not give him is unlimited time.

Carrick expected to keep Man United struggler as update claims he ‘retains faith’ in him